North Carolina-based Wilmington Health has appointed Brian Voth as its new chief development officer to oversee its newly opened ASC, according to an Oct. 4 report from Wilmington Biz.

Before joining Wilmington Health, Mr. Voth served as chief operating officer at the Hutchinson (Kan.) Clinic.

"Brian will be focusing on our strategic pillars of growth, continuous improvement and patient experience," Jeff James, Wilmington Health CEO, told the Biz.