Borland Groover CEO discusses future growth

Borland Groover CEO Kyle Etzkorn, MD, said he sees the practice expanding to the south and west in the near future, according to a Dec. 9 profile in the Jacksonville Daily Record.

Dr. Etzkorn was named CEO in 1996, and Jacksonville, Fla.-based Borland Groover has since expanded to 17 offices and surgery centers, the report said. The practice is set to open a new outpatient center next year, and he said the practice wants to add more clinic locations.

"I see us venturing into Georgia and further south and westerly," he told the Daily Record.

He also said he anticipates the practice will keep growing its relationships with hospitals since several of the company's clinics are in medical office buildings.

"We are always looking at ways we can joint venture and help them with their needs and solutions for their populations of patients," he said.

Read the full profile here.

