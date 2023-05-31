Body of missing physician found in Arkansas

The body of John Forsyth, MD, an emergency room physician at Mercy Hospital Cassville (Mo.), was found in northwest Arkansas, OzarksFirst reported May 30.

The body of Dr. Forsyth was found by the Benton County Sheriff's Department, according to the report. Although identification and an autopsy are pending, police said there were no signs of foul play.

Dr. Forsyth was reported missing May 21 after he did not show up for his shift that same day. On May 23, his vehicle was located in a park near the Cassville Aquatic Center.

"[Dr.] Forsyth is a beloved son, brother, father, and member of the community," Richard Forsyth, Dr. Forsyth's brother, said in a May 23 Facebook post. "He has served others as a physician for over twenty years. Nothing in life can prepare a family for the worry and heartbreak that comes with a nightmarish situation like this."