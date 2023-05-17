Blue Cross Blue Shield expands primary care network in Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts has expanded its primary care network with the addition of three physician groups to its network.

Most BCBS members will now be able to access virtual and in-person chronic disease care, mental health support, care navigation support and other services through New York City-based Eden Health, Boston-based On Belay Health Solutions and Chicago-based VillageMD, according to a May 16 news release from the insurer.

As part of the agreement, the physician groups will participate in BCBS' value-based care program, designed to provide members more convenient, high-quality care, according to the release.