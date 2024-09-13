Bill introduced to enhance enforcement of No Surprises Act: 3 notes for ASC leaders

Bipartisan legislation has been introduced to improve enforcement of the No Surprises Act.

Here are three things ASC leaders should know:

1. The bill seeks to enforce the No Surprises Act by increasing penalties for non-compliance of statutory payment deadlines, providing parity between penalties imposed against parties that are non-compliant with statutory patient protection provisions and increasing the transparency of reporting requirements.

2. The bill is sponsored by House Reps. Greg Murphy, MD; Raul Ruiz, MD; John Joyce, MD; Kim Schrier, MD; and Jimmy Panetta.

3. A recent report from CMS detailed the most common complaints related to No Surprises Act and ACA compliance. These complaints include surprise billing for both emergency and non-emergency services by providers, payment noncompliance by payers and late payments after independent dispute resolution determination.