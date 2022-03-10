Biden to nominate 3 physicians to administration

President Joe Biden on March 9 announced his intent to nominate 12 individuals to serve in leadership roles in his administration, including three physicians:

1. Shereef Elnahal, MD. Nominee for under secretary for health, Veterans Health Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs.

Since 2019, Dr. Elnahal has served as president and CEO of University Hospital in Newark, N.J., leading the hospital through the pandemic and setting up one of the first COVID-19 vaccination sites in the state. Prior to this role, he served as New Jersey's health commissioner and assistant deputy under secretary for health for quality, safety and value at the Department of Veterans Affairs, overseeing quality of care for the Veterans Health Administration.

2. Jonathan Woodson, MD. Nominee for vice chair of the asset and infrastructure review commission, Department of Veterans Affairs.

Dr. Woodson is the Lars Anderson Professor in Management and professor of the practice at the Boston University Questrom School of Business. He is also professor of surgery at the university's School of Medicine and professor of health law, policy and management at the School of Public Health. He previously served as assistant secretary of defense for health affairs and director of the Tricare Management Activity in the Department of Defense.

3. Joyce Johnson, DO. Nominee for member of the asset and infrastructure review commission, Department of Veterans Affairs.

Rear Admiral Dr. Joyce Johnson is a clinical pharmacologist who also specializes in public health, preventive medicine and psychiatry. She has senior public health leadership experience in the civilian and military sectors. Her last active duty assignment was as director of health and safety of the U.S. Coast Guard. Dr. Johnson also has a master's degree in hospital and health administration.