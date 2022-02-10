Becker's debut ranking of all 50 states for new ASC construction

A physician or organization looking to build a new ASC has to think about several factors when settling on a location. Prominent among them are the area's average physician pay, regulatory environment, amount of competition and the cost of construction.

Becker's ASC Review has compiled data from the 2020 Census, Bureau of Labor Statistics, state regulations on new ASCs and average construction cost estimates for medical office buildings to create a ranking of all 50 states for new ASC construction.

State Physicians Per 100k Population Avg Physician Pay Average Sq. Ft. Cost to Build MOB Becker's Composite 1. South Dakota 23.72 $269,100 $470 4.26 2. Montana 21.61 $271,560 $485 3.71 3. Wyoming 21.51 $263,540 $495 3.42 4. Idaho 17.39 $246,220 $485 3.34 5. Indiana 25.60 $260,540 $485 2.98 6. Utah 22.01 $239,450 $485 2.74 7. Arizona 26.11 $240,750 $480 2.65 8. Maine 36.22 $279,700 $475 2.64 9. Nebraska 29.27 $230,330 $460 2.29 10. Georgia 24.74 $251,300 $480 2.17 11. Colorado 26.19 $247,520 $505 2.14 12. New Mexico 28.85 $212,160 $460 1.94 13. Kentucky 27.55 $249,540 $480 1.90 14. New Hampshire 32.21 $241,930 $495 1.80 15. Nevada 20.79 $251,840 $505 1.70 16. Wisconsin 31.31 $258,470 $500 1.70 17. Arkansas 25.48 $209,160 $465 1.57 18. Iowa 28.95 $246,660 $485 1.53 19. Florida 27.94 $220,450 $475 1.53 20. Missouri 35.34 $235,930 $485 1.31 21. Minnesota 33.27 $244,720 $495 1.17 22. Oklahoma 25.07 $205,440 $475 1.14 23. Washington 29.71 $249,600 $500 1.13 24. South Carolina 26.84 $237,110 $495 0.99 25. Alabama 25.16 $213,410 $480 0.63 26. West Virgina 33.56 $222,760 $475 0.56 27. Oregon 29.71 $205,460 $485 0.50 28. Texas 23.40 $213,950 $525 0.38 29. Vermont 38.14 $226,390 $475 0.38 30. Louisiana 31.11 $221,420 $510 0.26 31. North Dakota 28.10 $212,990 $520 0.16 32. Ohio 38.38 $223,960 $500 0.15 33. Virginia 29.29 $205,720 $480 0.03 34. Mississippi 23.46 $184,170 $470 -0.10 35. California 29.55 $226,200 $545 -0.19 36. North Carolina 28.71 $198,750 $480 -0.20 37. Pennsylvania 42.05 $202,340 $495 -0.48 38. Kansas 27.98 $180,960 $500 -0.48 39. Delaware 33.34 $219,940 $510 -0.62 40. Tennessee 28.61 $194,700 $490 -0.67 41. Illinois 35.76 $228,070 $520 -0.78 42. Hawaii 25.94 $263,200 $600 -1.17 43. New Jersey 34.68 $215,980 $545 -1.30 44. Alaska 26.06 $266,200 $615 -1.52 45. Maryland 41.82 $206,770 $510 -1.75 46. Michigan 41.61 $178,230 $505 -2.72 47. Connecticut 45.99 $210,350 $540 -2.84 48. New York 47.90 $204,290 $530 -2.91 49. Rhode Island 51.62 $206,670 $525 -2.92 50. Massachusetts 54.43 $187,980 $560 -4.30 51. District of Columbia 114.67 $212,890 $560 -8.27

Methodology

To convert each dataset into comparable numbers, Becker's calculated the standard deviation and average of each, which were both used to determine the Z-scores for every value. The Z-score is a measure of how far a point of data is from its parent dataset's average.

For "average physician pay," higher numbers are clearly better, but for "physicians per 100K population" and "average sq. ft. cost to build MOB," golf rules apply: the lowest score wins. In calculating the Becker's composite, the signs were reversed on the Z-score categories playing by golf rules, which were then summed with the physician pay Z-score and a value reflecting the restrictiveness of state regulations.