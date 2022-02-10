Becker's debut ranking of all 50 states for new ASC construction

A physician or organization looking to build a new ASC has to think about several factors when settling on a location. Prominent among them are the area's average physician pay, regulatory environment, amount of competition and the cost of construction.

Becker's ASC Review has compiled data from the 2020 Census, Bureau of Labor Statistics, state regulations on new ASCs and average construction cost estimates for medical office buildings to create a ranking of all 50 states for new ASC construction.

State

Physicians Per 100k Population

Avg Physician Pay

Average Sq. Ft. Cost to Build MOB

Becker's Composite

1. South Dakota

23.72

$269,100

$470

4.26

2. Montana

21.61

$271,560

$485

3.71

3. Wyoming

21.51

$263,540

$495

3.42

4. Idaho

17.39

$246,220

$485

3.34

5. Indiana

25.60

$260,540

$485

2.98

6. Utah

22.01

$239,450

$485

2.74

7. Arizona

26.11

$240,750

$480

2.65

8. Maine

36.22

$279,700

$475

2.64

9. Nebraska

29.27

$230,330

$460

2.29

10. Georgia

24.74

$251,300

$480

2.17

11. Colorado

26.19

$247,520

$505

2.14

12. New Mexico

28.85

$212,160

$460

1.94

13. Kentucky

27.55

$249,540

$480

1.90

14. New Hampshire

32.21

$241,930

$495

1.80

15. Nevada

20.79

$251,840

$505

1.70

16. Wisconsin

31.31

$258,470

$500

1.70

17. Arkansas

25.48

$209,160

$465

1.57

18. Iowa

28.95

$246,660

$485

1.53

19. Florida

27.94

$220,450

$475

1.53

20. Missouri

35.34

$235,930

$485

1.31

21. Minnesota

33.27

$244,720

$495

1.17

22. Oklahoma

25.07

$205,440

$475

1.14

23. Washington

29.71

$249,600

$500

1.13

24. South Carolina

26.84

$237,110

$495

0.99

25. Alabama

25.16

$213,410

$480

0.63

26. West Virgina

33.56

$222,760

$475

0.56

27. Oregon

29.71

$205,460

$485

0.50

28. Texas

23.40

$213,950

$525

0.38

29. Vermont

38.14

$226,390

$475

0.38

30. Louisiana

31.11

$221,420

$510

0.26

31. North Dakota

28.10

$212,990

$520

0.16

32. Ohio

38.38

$223,960

$500

0.15

33. Virginia

29.29

$205,720

$480

0.03

34. Mississippi

23.46

$184,170

$470

-0.10

35. California

29.55

$226,200

$545

-0.19

36. North Carolina

28.71

$198,750

$480

-0.20

37. Pennsylvania

42.05

$202,340

$495

-0.48

38. Kansas

27.98

$180,960

$500

-0.48

39. Delaware

33.34

$219,940

$510

-0.62

40. Tennessee

28.61

$194,700

$490

-0.67

41. Illinois

35.76

$228,070

$520

-0.78

42. Hawaii

25.94

$263,200

$600

-1.17

43. New Jersey

34.68

$215,980

$545

-1.30

44. Alaska

26.06

$266,200

$615

-1.52

45. Maryland

41.82

$206,770

$510

-1.75

46. Michigan

41.61

$178,230

$505

-2.72

47. Connecticut

45.99

$210,350

$540

-2.84

48. New York

47.90

$204,290

$530

-2.91

49. Rhode Island

51.62

$206,670

$525

-2.92

50. Massachusetts

54.43

$187,980

$560

-4.30

51. District of Columbia

114.67

$212,890

$560

-8.27

 

Methodology

To convert each dataset into comparable numbers, Becker's calculated the standard deviation and average of each, which were both used to determine the Z-scores for every value. The Z-score is a measure of how far a point of data is from its parent dataset's average.

For "average physician pay," higher numbers are clearly better, but for "physicians per 100K population" and "average sq. ft. cost to build MOB," golf rules apply: the lowest score wins. In calculating the Becker's composite, the signs were reversed on the Z-score categories playing by golf rules, which were then summed with the physician pay Z-score and a value reflecting the restrictiveness of state regulations.

