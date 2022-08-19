Bad physician workplace behavior: What their colleagues are noticing 

Eighty-six percent of physicians have witnessed other physicians bully or harass clinicians or staff in the last five years, according to Medscape's 2022 report "Physicians Behaving Badly."

Medscape surveyed more than 1,500 physicians about physician misbehavior and what they have experienced in recent years.

Here is the bad behavior witnessed by physicians in the workplace, according to the survey:

Bullying or harassing clinicians/staff

Witnessed in the past five years: 86 percent

Witnessed more recently: 30 percent

Making fun of patients unbeknownst to patients

Witnessed in the past five years: 82 percent

Witnessed more recently: 30 percent

Using racist language

Witnessed in the past five years: 55 percent

Witnessed more recently: 9 percent

Bullying or harassing patients

Witnessed in the past five years: 45 percent

Witnessed more recently: 5 percent

Becoming physically aggressive with patients, clinicians or staff

Witnessed in the past five years: 44 percent

Witnessed more recently: 6 percent

Being inebriated

Witnessed in the past five years: 43 percent

Witnessed more recently: 4 percent

Lying about credentials

Witnessed in the past five years: 34 percent

Witnessed more recently: 3 percent

Trying to date a patient

Witnessed in the past five years: 30 percent

Witnessed more recently: 2 percent

Committing a crime

Witnessed in the past five years: 27 percent

Witnessed more recently: 2 percent