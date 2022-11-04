Bad physician behavior on social media: US vs. UK 

Medscape's October report "Physicians Behaving Badly: US vs UK" laid out how physicians in the United Kingdom and the U.S. have witnessed their colleagues behave inappropriately online.

Medscape surveyed nearly 2,800 physicians in the U.S. and the U.K. on how often and where physician bad behavior shows up.

Here's how physicians answered: "What kinds of bad physician behavior have you seen on social media?"

Inappropriate comments about themselves, friends, politics, etc.:

U.S. physicians: 81 percent

U.K. physicians: 72 percent

Inappropriate pictures of themselves unrelated to patients:

U.S. physicians: 36 percent

U.K. physicians: 27 percent

Inappropriate comments about patients:

U.S. physicians: 31 percent

U.K. physicians: 21 percent

Sexually suggestive material:

U.S. physicians: 16 percent

U.K. physicians: 13 percent

Inappropriate pictures of patients:

U.S. physicians: 15 percent

U.K. physicians: 9 percent

Other:

U.S. physicians: 16 percent

U.K. physicians: 13 percent

None:

U.S. physicians: 4 percent

U.K. physicians: 13 percent