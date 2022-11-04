Bad physician behavior on social media: US vs. UK 

Patsy Newitt -  

Medscape's October report "Physicians Behaving Badly: US vs UK" laid out how physicians in the United Kingdom and the U.S. have witnessed their colleagues behave inappropriately online.

Medscape surveyed nearly 2,800 physicians in the U.S. and the U.K. on how often and where physician bad behavior shows up. 

Here's how physicians answered: "What kinds of bad physician behavior have you seen on social media?"

Inappropriate comments about themselves, friends, politics, etc.: 

U.S. physicians: 81 percent

U.K. physicians: 72 percent 

Inappropriate pictures of themselves unrelated to patients:

U.S. physicians: 36 percent

U.K. physicians: 27 percent 

Inappropriate comments about patients:

U.S. physicians: 31 percent

U.K. physicians: 21 percent 

Sexually suggestive material: 

U.S. physicians: 16 percent

U.K. physicians: 13 percent 

Inappropriate pictures of patients:

U.S. physicians: 15 percent

U.K. physicians: 9 percent 

Other:

U.S. physicians: 16 percent

U.K. physicians: 13 percent 

None:

U.S. physicians: 4 percent

U.K. physicians: 13 percent 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast