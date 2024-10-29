Average salaries for the 20 most-recruited medical positions

Nurse practitioner was named the most recruited medical position in 2024, and those providers earn an average of $164,000 a year across all practice settings, according to AMN Healthcare's 2024 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" report.
The 2024 report is based on a sample of 2,138 physicians and advanced practice providers contacted between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.
Here is how much the 20 most-recruited medical positions earn on average in 2024, across all practice settings:
1. Nurse practitioner: $164,000
2. Family medicine: $271,000
3. OB-GYN: $389,000
4. Internal medicine: $271,000
5. Gastroenterology: $531,000
6. Radiology: $495,000
7. Cardiology: $396,000
8. Anesthesiology: $460,000
9. Hospitalist: $283,000
10. Hematology/oncology: $444,000
11. Psychiatry: $285,000
12. Certified registered nurse anesthetist: $279,000
13. Urology: $496,000
14. Orthopedics: $686,000
15. General surgery: $419,000
16. Neurology: $383,000
17. Dermatology: $486,000
18. Otolaryngology: $358,000
19. Emergency medicine: $404,000
20. Pediatrics: $244,000