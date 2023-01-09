Aventus files class action complaint against United Healthcare

Orlando, Fla.-based Aventus Health has filed a class action complaint against United Healthcare for allegedly failing to reimburse Aventus for 35,000 COVID-19 tests.

These tests were submitted to UHC as an out-of-network provider, according to a release shared with Becker's.

Other plaintiffs in the complaint include ABL Medical Care, a medical lab in Winter Springs, Fla.; Oviedo, Fla.-based RD Health Diagnostics; KD Medical Choice, another lab in Winter Springs; and Sean Bygrave, individually.

The complaint states that under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, UHC is required to reimburse the healthcare provider and associated laboratories without proof of necessity.



UHC did not respond to Becker's request for comment.