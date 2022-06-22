ASCs to see 25% surgery volume growth by 2032: 5 stats 

Patsy Newitt -  

ASC surgery volume is projected to grow 25 percent in the next decade, according to an analysis from Sg2 Healthcare Intelligence, a Vizient company focused on market analytics and insights. 

The company released its report, "2022 Impact of Change Forecast Highlights," June 4. Four takeaways:

  1. By 2027, ASC surgery volume is expected to grow 15 percent. 
  2. Outpatient volumes are expected to grow 16 percent over the next decade, outpacing estimated population growth by 3 percent. 
  3. Inpatient surgery volume is predicted to grow 3 percent in five years and 4 percent in 10 years. 
  4. Physician office and hospital outpatient department surgery volume are forecast to grow 18 percent.  

 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast