ASCs to see 25% surgery volume growth by 2032: 5 stats 

ASC surgery volume is projected to grow 25 percent in the next decade, according to an analysis from Sg2 Healthcare Intelligence, a Vizient company focused on market analytics and insights.
The company released its report, "2022 Impact of Change Forecast Highlights," June 4. Four takeaways:
- By 2027, ASC surgery volume is expected to grow 15 percent.
- Outpatient volumes are expected to grow 16 percent over the next decade, outpacing estimated population growth by 3 percent.
- Inpatient surgery volume is predicted to grow 3 percent in five years and 4 percent in 10 years.
- Physician office and hospital outpatient department surgery volume are forecast to grow 18 percent.