ASCs to see 25% patient volume growth through 2029, Sg2 predicts

Sg2, a Vizient company focused on market analytics and insights, expects to see a seismic shift in healthcare delivery to the outpatient setting after the pandemic.

The company released its report, "Sg2 2021 Impact of Change Forecast: Post-Pandemic Recovery, Rising Acuity and Ambulatory Shifts," June 3. Four takeaways:



1. ASCs will experience a 25 percent increase in patient volumes from 2019 to 2029. Over the same time period, Sg2 predicts hospital outpatient departments will record 19 percent growth.



2. Patient volumes to ASCs and HOPDs will jump by 15 million from 2019 to 2029.



3. Adult outpatient volumes in 2021 are expected to be 5 percent below 2019. Next year, outpatient volumes will grow 3 percent over 2019 and by 2029 will be 14 percent above 2019 rates.



4. Sg2 expects orthopedic and spine procedures to continue shifting outpatient in 2021, and neurosurgery and general medicine procedures will be the next service lines migrating to the ambulatory setting.