ASCs to see 16% volume growth by 2032

Claire Wallace  

ASC volume is expected to increase by 16% by 2032, with an 8% growth in volume by 2027, according to an August report from real estate services company Savills. 

In addition, volume for endoscopy centers is also expected to increase by 16% by 2032. Hospital outpatient departments are also expected to see a 12% increase. 

Physician medical offices are expected to see the greatest volume increase, hitting 18% by 2032. Emergency departments are expected to see the smallest increase in patient volume, with 9% growth over the next eight years. 

