ASCs in these 2 regions lean on their top surgeons the most

Nationwide, 29 percent of surgeries are performed by the top two physicians — those with the highest case share — at a given ASC, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

ASCs in the Northeast and Pacific regions lean on their top surgeons more than other regions, though ASCs in the South and the Pacific have the same case volume rate for the top five surgeons..

 

All Facilities

Atlantic

Midwest

Mountain

Northeast

Pacific

South

Top 2 Physicians

29%

32%

27%

26%

33%

34%

30%

Top 5 Physicians

52%

53%

53%

48%

56%

55%

55%

Top 10 Physicians

72%

72%

71%

72%

77%

76%

72%

