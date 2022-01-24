ASCs driving hospitals away? Not in this Pennsylvania town

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is opening a $289 million pediatric hospital in King of Prussia, Pa., Philadelphia Business Journal reported Jan. 23.

The town was selected as the site for the six-story, 250,000-square-foot Middleman Family Pavilion in part because of the presence of CHOP's $65 million ASC and specialty care center. The new hospital is connected to the center.

The hospital, CHOP's second inpatient medical center, is opening Jan. 26, the report said. It houses 52 private rooms, four operating rooms and 20 emergency department beds, with room to expand each.

The hospital is opening with a staff of about 400 and will offer features and services including a 36-bed surgical unit, a 16-bed pediatric intensive care unit, radiology, orthopedics, plastic surgery and otolaryngology, the report said.