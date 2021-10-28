ASCs contribute to increased workers' compensation payments in Indiana: 6 study findings

Workers' compensation payments are higher in Indiana than most other states, according to the CompScope Medical Benchmarks for Indiana, 22nd Edition and a May 2021 report by the Workers Compensation Research Institute.

“Facilities, particularly ambulatory surgery centers, or ASCs, contributed to the higher-than-typical payments in Indiana,” WCRI Executive Vice President Ramona Tanabe said, according to Insurance Journal. “The average ASC facility payment per claim was among the highest of the 18 states [studied by the Workers Compensation Research Institute], and the percentage of claims with facility payments was higher than typical for both ASCs and hospital outpatient departments.”

Here are six insights: