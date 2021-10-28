ASCs contribute to increased workers' compensation payments in Indiana: 6 study findings

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Workers' compensation payments are higher in Indiana than most other states, according to the CompScope Medical Benchmarks for Indiana, 22nd Edition and a May 2021 report by the Workers Compensation Research Institute.
“Facilities, particularly ambulatory surgery centers, or ASCs, contributed to the higher-than-typical payments in Indiana,” WCRI Executive Vice President Ramona Tanabe said, according to Insurance Journal. “The average ASC facility payment per claim was among the highest of the 18 states [studied by the Workers Compensation Research Institute], and the percentage of claims with facility payments was higher than typical for both ASCs and hospital outpatient departments.”
Here are six insights:
- Overall workers comp prices paid in Indiana increased 37 percent from 2008 to 2020.
- Indiana network participation rates increased 70 percent in 2008 to 86 percent in 2020.
- The average medical payment per workers' compensation claim with 12 months of experience in Indiana was $20,564, 45 percent higher than the median.
- Most states with no workers' compensation fee schedule experienced faster growth in prices paid compared to states with fee schedules from 2008 to 2020.
- The six states with no fee schedules (Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Wisconsin) for professional services had higher prices paid than states with fee schedules.
- 2020 overall prices paid in these states were 44 percent to 179 percent higher than the median for states with fee schedules.