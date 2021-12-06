ASC surgical tech, nursing student dies in hit-and-run

Nandi Franklin, a nursing student and surgical technician at Laurel (Ga.) Surgery and Endoscopy Center, died in a hit-and-run crash, according to a Dec. 6 report by The Laurel Leader-Call.

Ms. Franklin had recently started taking night classes in pursuit of a bachelor's degree in nursing, the report said. She graduated from Meridian (Miss.) Community College's surgical technician program.

She began working at Laurel Surgery and Endoscopy Center in 2015, the report said.