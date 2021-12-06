ASC surgical tech, nursing student dies in hit-and-run

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Nandi Franklin, a nursing student and surgical technician at Laurel (Ga.) Surgery and Endoscopy Center, died in a hit-and-run crash, according to a Dec. 6 report by The Laurel Leader-Call.

Ms. Franklin had recently started taking night classes in pursuit of a bachelor's degree in nursing, the report said. She graduated from Meridian (Miss.) Community College's surgical technician program.

She began working at Laurel Surgery and Endoscopy Center in 2015, the report said.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast