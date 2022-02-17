ASC nurse pay flatlines

ASC nurse salary was relatively flat over the last five years, and recent data shows overall salaries haven't increased much during the pandemic.

Five years ago, ASC nurses made $35.93 per hour as the median average salary, according to VMG Health's 2018 Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study. By 2020, the median ASC nurse staff wage was $37.05 per hour, according to the company's updated report released this year based on data reported in 2018 to February 2020.

Company review website Glassdoor now places registered nurse salaries at ASCs at $108,093 per year, including an average base pay of $94,145 per year, breaking down to about $45 per hour, and additional pay at $13,947. While salaries and wages vary regionally, some February 2022 listings still have average rates of $34 per hour or less for registered nurses at ASCs.

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association reported last year most surgery centers budgeted 3 percent raises for staff in 2021, but those raises may not be enough to compete with hospital and travel nurse agencies. Overall, the average annual salary for registered nurses grew 4 percent in 2021.

"The inability to compete with the local health system's bonuses and frequent salary adjustments in 2021 has impacted both facilities I manage," said Crystal Aigner, RN, administrator of Surgical Suites of Coastal Virginia in Williamsburg. "Recruitment is more difficult at the newly opening facility, and retention has become an issue at the established ASC due to the financial incentives being offered by the community hospitals. Additionally, there appears to be an increasing shift in the clinical workforce to part-time or pro re nata status in lieu of full-time employment."