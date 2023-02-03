ASC market expected to reach $150.6B by 2033, report says

A Future Market Insights report said the ambulatory surgical center market is expected to reach $150.6 billion by 2033 with a compound annual growth rate of 4.5 percent.

The market value increase is driven by a growth in patient preference for outpatient surgery due to higher costs at general hospitals, as well as a preference among payers, the January report said.

Patients also prefer ASCs for convenience and efficiency, since these facilities can often perform surgeries in less time. Additionally, the Federated Ambulatory Surgery Association Outcomes Monitoring Projects reports that 75 percent of ASCs began 95 percent of their cases on time.

Advancement in technology, including electronic health records, telehealth and remote patient monitoring, will also contribute to the market growth, according to the report.

The current market value for ASCs is $96.5 billion.