Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center is about $312,000 over budget for the month of September due to expenses involved with its hospital's ASC litigation, The Times and Democrat reported.

Regional Medical Center is challenging the state's approval of a $12.5 million physician-owned ASC, according to the Oct. 31 report.

The hospital wants to build its own $2. 4 million ASC, and has received a certificate of need from the state to build it.