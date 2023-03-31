ASC founder Dr. Joseph Cutchin Jr. dies at 87

Joseph Cutchin Jr., MD, founder of the first Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care-accredited ASC in Maryland, has died at 87, according to a March 30 obituary in The Dispatch.

Dr. Cutchin earned his degree at the Medical College of South Carolina in Charleston and went on to join the Navy. Upon discharge, he established his own OB-GYN practice in Quantico, Md.

He was the first medical director of the Life Crisis Center, first director for the Delmarva Foundation for Healthcare in Easton, Md., and the first president of Maryland's OB-GYN society from the Eastern Shore.

Dr. Cutchin delivered babies until 2003, when he switched to primary care. He retired two years ago.