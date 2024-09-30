ASC chain sued for alleged age, disability discrimination

ASC chain Inova Surgery Center, an affiliate of Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health, has been charged with violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Age Discrimination in Employment Act for firing an employee because of disability and age.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a suit alleging that after a 52-year-old radiologic technician requested an extension of medical leave to recover from carpal tunnel surgery, Inova Surgery Center terminated her and replaced her with two younger coworkers while she was on leave, according to a Sept. 30 news release from the EEOC.

The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, alleges the conduct violates the ADEA, which protects employees 40 years of age and older from age discrimination, and the ADA, which requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations to employees with disabilities.

The lawsuit is seeking back pay, liquidated damages, compensatory and punitive damages for the employee and equitable relief to prevent future discrimination.

Becker's has reached out to Inova and will update the story if more information becomes available.