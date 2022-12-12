ASC billing services provider named top place to work for 2022

Dallas-based ASC billing services provider Surgical Notes has been named a "Top Workplace 2022" in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, metropolitan area.

Awardees are chosen based on survey data from employees across the metro area, collected by a third party. The survey measures 15 cultural factors at every company.

Surgical Notes has maintained an almost 100 percent remote workplace since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have assembled a tremendously skilled and supportive team at Surgical Notes — one that has helped make us a leader in the ASC industry and a business that attracts and retains impressive talent," Randy Bishop, Surgical Note's president and CEO, said in a Dec. 12 press release. "The Top Workplaces award is a testament to our staff and the efforts to create an attractive work environment where employees have the opportunity to grow and thrive individually and as part of the Surgical Notes team."