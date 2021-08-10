ASC at Georgia hospital reopens drive-thru COVID testing

South Georgia Medical Center has reopened a drive-thru coronavirus test site in the parking lot outside its surgery center in Valdosta, Ga., ABC affiliate WTXL reported Aug. 9.

"This service is designed to provide on-demand testing that may not be readily available elsewhere and it serves as a much more convenient alternative to the emergency room," said Ronald Dean, the hospital's president and CEO.

South Georgia Medical Center said it has been testing more than 500 people a day, with positivity rates as high as 40 percent in the last week.

More than half of positive cases have come from people who are 19 to 49 years old, according to the report. Nearly 20 percent of positive cases are 18 years old and younger.