Mandy Rice, DO, joined the surgical team at the CHI St. Vincent Surgery Clinic-Hot Springs, The Sentinel-Record reported Oct. 10.

Dr. Rice completed her medical school at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, and went on to complete her general surgery residency and a trauma critical care fellowship at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh. She is a member of the American College of Surgeons and the Association of Women Surgeons.