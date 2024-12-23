Arizona clinic owners plead guilty to healthcare fraud

Two Arizona residents have pleaded guilty to defrauding the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, Arizona's Medicaid agency, through their behavioral health clinic.

According to a Dec. 20 news release by the Department of Justice, CoEric Riley and Britney Gooch owned and operated New Horizons Behavioral Health in Mesa, Ariz. The pair admitted that they utilized the company to defraud AHCCCS and also exploited the American Indian Health Program by falsely billing for services that were not provided to AIHP patients. The fraudulent submissions resulted in $3.3 million in illegitimate proceeds from AHCCCS.

Mr. Riley and Ms. Gooch's sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 21, 2025, where they will face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, or both.