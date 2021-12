North Valley Surgery Center in Scottsdale, Ariz., debuted its new Smith & Nephew CORI robotic surgical system.

The 34,000-square-foot multispecialty ASC commemorated the event by naming the robot, which they've dubbed "Jeri," according to a Dec. 13 LinkedIn post.

North Valley Surgery Center is a physician-run facility with 12 operating rooms. It offers services including orthopedic surgery, otolaryngologic surgery, endoscopy and pain management.