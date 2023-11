Advanced practice registered nurses in urban communities earn $3,000 more than their rural counterparts, according to Medscape's "APRN Compensation Report 2023."

The report, released Nov. 14, included responses from 2,804 advanced practice registered nurses.

Here is how much advanced practice registered nurses make in four different community settings:

Urban: $145,000

Suburban: $141,000

Exurban: $135,000

Rural: $142,000