Another state debates noncompete ban

Advertisement
By: Francesca Mathewes

Lawmakers in South Carolina are considering banning noncompete clauses in physician contracts with a newly introduced bill, The State reported Jan. 21. 

The bill, introduced in December, which unanimously passed out of a panel of House lawmakers Jan. 20, would ban any restrictions on where a physician can practice after their termination. The bill also outlines that the physician must also be allowed to continue their relationship with a patient per the patient’s request.

The bill also allows for repayment of signing and retention bonuses or relocation expenses if a physician stays with their employer for less than three years. 

The state of nursing communication in 2026

Recommended Whitepaper

Advertisement

Next Up in ASC News

  • ASCs' geographic spread

    The number of ASCs per 100,000 Medicare beneficiaries varied widely across states and geographies in 2024, according to a MedPAC…

    By: Francesca Mathewes

  • 3 ASC projects over $1B

    Investments in outpatient ventures are expanding ASCs become more integral to hospital and health systems’ throughput and financial growth—with some…

    By: Francesca Mathewes
Advertisement