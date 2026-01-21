Another state debates noncompete ban

Lawmakers in South Carolina are considering banning noncompete clauses in physician contracts with a newly introduced bill, The State reported Jan. 21.

The bill, introduced in December, which unanimously passed out of a panel of House lawmakers Jan. 20, would ban any restrictions on where a physician can practice after their termination. The bill also outlines that the physician must also be allowed to continue their relationship with a patient per the patient’s request.

The bill also allows for repayment of signing and retention bonuses or relocation expenses if a physician stays with their employer for less than three years.