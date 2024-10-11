Annual malpractice premium costs for employed, self-employed physicians

Malpractice premiums are on the rise nationwide, according to Medscape's "The Rising Price of Risk Management: Physicians and Malpractice Report 2024," published Oct. 11.

Annual malpractice premiums reached at least $10,000 for most physicians, according to the report.

Here is a breakdown of average malpractice premium costs for employed and self-employed physicians:

Less than $4,999

Employed: 12%

Self-employed: 13%

$5,000-$9,999

Employed: 25%

Self-employed: 22%

$10,000-$14,999

Employed: 18%

Self-employed: 26%

$15,000-$19,999

Employed: 15%

Self-employed: 10%

$20,000-$24,999

Employed: 18%

Self-employed: 9%

$25,000-$29,999

Employed: 4%

Self-employed: 7%

Greater than or equal to $30,000

Employed: 8%

Self-employed: 13%