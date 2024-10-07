American College of Radiology, FDA partner to expand AI access

The American College of Radiology and the FDA have launched a joint effort to make new AI products more readily available within the specialty, Radiology Business reported Oct. 7.

The FDA recently launched the expansion of its Total Product Life Cycle Advisory Program (TAP), which was initiated in 2023. While the program was first launched to hasten the development of high-quality medical devices for cardiology and neurology, it is now being expanded to include radiology and ophthalmology.

The FDA is looking to better coordinate communication between device manufacturers, physician societies, payers, patient advocates and other related groups, with the goal of making high-quality medical devices more accessible to physicians and their patients.