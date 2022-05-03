Amazon's latest healthcare moves: 8 things for ASCs to know 

Amazon is increasing its efforts to boost its healthcare presence. Here are eight recent healthcare moves from the company for ASC leaders to know:

1. As part of Amazon's new push to support innovation in supply chain and logistics, it invested in a startup that focuses on reducing musculoskeletal injuries. It is launching a $1 billion industrial innovation fund to encourage new ideas geared toward customer fulfillment, logistics and the supply chain and the creation of new technologies.

2. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy published his annual shareholder letter April 14, his first since assuming the top post of the company in 2021. Here are his seven must-haves for

"iterative innovation."

3. Amazon is looking to hire a health executive adviser with clinical operations background and experience working with healthcare provider organizations and their C-level teams.

4. Amazon Web Services is collaborating with Thread Research in an effort to decrease clinical trial costs while improving research access and data quality.

5. Amazon Web Services is seeking a physician leader to join its healthcare industry team to engage with key leaders from various healthcare organizations to facilitate their adoption of AWS services for medical imaging, telemedicine and analytics.

6. Amazon Alexa teamed up with Teladoc Health to launch voice-activated, virtual medical care on supported Echo devices.

7. Amazon Web Services will support the effort to donate 50 Medtronic GI Genius intelligent endoscopy modules to facilities that primarily serve communities with low screening rates or where access to this technology is not currently available.

8. Amazon Pharmacy created MedsYourWay, a discount savings card, to help Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Florida Blue, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas members save on prescriptions.