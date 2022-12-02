Amazon-One Medical deal under review: 8 things ASCs need to know

Amazon's proposed $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical, a membership-based primary care company, is currently under review by the state of Oregon.
Here's what to know for ASCs, based on reports from Forbes and Becker's:
- The acquisition may raise costs for all medical groups.
- The new market will have more unconventional buyers, such as large retail companies.
- Acquiring physician practices will become more expensive.
- The move will take place during a significant physician shortage.
- One Medical will have financial backing from Amazon for access to the primary care market.
- The company, in partnership with Renton, Wash.-based Providence, has five primary care clinics. Amazon expects to keep all of One Medical's employees and contractors.
- Amazon plans to expand One Medical's clinic network and make it more affordable and accessible.
- The Oregon Health Authority is seeking public input on the acquisition through Dec. 14.