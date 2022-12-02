ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Amazon-One Medical deal under review: 8 things ASCs need to know

Hayley DeSilva -  

Amazon's proposed $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical, a membership-based primary care company, is currently under review by the state of Oregon. 

Here's what to know for ASCs, based on reports from Forbes and Becker's

 

  1. The acquisition may raise costs for all medical groups.

  2. The new market will have more unconventional buyers, such as large retail companies.

  3. Acquiring physician practices will become more expensive.

  4. The move will take place during a significant physician shortage.

  5. One Medical will have financial backing from Amazon for access to the primary care market.

  6. The company, in partnership with Renton, Wash.-based Providence, has five primary care clinics. Amazon expects to keep all of One Medical's employees and contractors.

  7. Amazon plans to expand One Medical's clinic network and make it more affordable and accessible.

  8. The Oregon Health Authority is seeking public input on the acquisition through Dec. 14.

