AMA creates gun violence task force

The American Medical Association has established a gun violence task force to prevent violence and improve safety.

The task force will work with industry, state and specialty societies to increase engagement related to firearm safety; provide evidence-based firearm violence interruption programs in communities, schools, hospitals and health systems; and report back to the House of Delegates with updates on legislation, regulation and litigation focused on preventing gun violence at the local, state and federal levels, according to AMA's website Feb. 10.

These focuses build on the AMA's most recent gun violence policies.

AMA will also provide information to physicians through courses covering the epidemiology of firearm morbidity and mortality in the U.S., common risk factors that elevate the potential for firearm injury, barriers to communicating with patients about firearm safety, practical approaches to prepare for firearm safety counseling and how to reduce the risk of firearm injury and death.