Almost half of nurses reported experiencing emotional abuse at work according to a Medscape survey of over 7,540 practicing nurses in the U.S.

Most common perpetrators of emotional abuse against nurses who reported workplace abuse:

Note: Respondents could choose more than one option, so percentages do not add to 100

1. Managers and administrators: 50 percent

2. Coworkers: 43 percent

3. Patients: 37 percent

4. Physicians: 27 percent

5. Visitors: 25 percent

6. Other: 11 percent