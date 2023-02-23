Alaska physician receives lightened prison sentence for assault charges

Jedidiah Malan, MD, was sentenced to prison for assaulting his wife in 2021, but now a judge has changed his sentence to community service.

Dr. Malan, a radiologist of Fairbanks, Ala., was sentenced to 60 months in prison with 42 suspended in October 2022, according to court documents from the Fairbanks Courthouse.

Fairbanks Superior Court Justice Earl Peterson lessened his sentence and ordered Dr. Malan to serve 336 hours of community service within the year instead of serving the rest of his sentence in prison.

He was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of fourth-degree assault, interfering with the report of a domestic violence crime and kidnapping. He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and all other charges were dismissed.