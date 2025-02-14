Alabama physician group to close after 30 years, lay off 153

Mobile-based Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic is set to close on April 11.

Here are five key things to know:

1. The closure will result in 153 employees being laid off.

2. CEO Barry Porter attributed the decision to a combination of retiring physicians, challenges in recruiting for specific subspecialties, rising costs and reimbursement cuts, despite strong patient volumes.

3. Many of the clinic’s surgeons and proceduralists are actively planning to relocate their practices, though they will continue to see patients and perform surgeries at Springhill Medical Center until the closure.

4. Despite the impending closure, the clinic is still accepting new patients and providing care through its final operating day in April.

5. Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic has been a key provider of orthopedic care in Mobile for nearly 30 years, marking the end of an era for the local healthcare community.

Alabama Orthopedic Clinic did not respond to Becker's request for comment.