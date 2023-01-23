Alabama medical office building to relocate following tornado

Family medicine physician Ernest Okeke, MD, will reopen his practice on Jan. 25 at a new location after his Selema, Ala., medical office building was destroyed by a Jan. 12 tornado, according to a Jan. 22 report from the Selma Sun.

Dr. Okeke, the office building manager, a nurse and two patients were inside of the building when the tornado hit, but no one was injured.

Dr. Okeke has been practicing at Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma to treat patients hurt by the storm.

His practice will reopen at a new medical office building, the Frist-Howell Building.