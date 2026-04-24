Alabama hospital to expand outpatient services

Madison (Ala.) Hospital will temporarily close the HH Lab Patient Service Center on its campus beginning April 30 as part of a remodeling project to expand outpatient services, according to an April 24 report from Fox affiliate WZDX.

During the closure, patients are being directed to use one of eight other HH lab locations in the area. The renovated space will reopen as part of a new outpatient services center.

The expanded facility will include advanced diagnostic imaging, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs, an expanded breast center and the campus’s first HH pharmacy retail location.

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