Surgery Center South and Flowers Hospital, both in Dothan, Ala., are teaming up to provide monoclonal antibody infusion therapy to COVID-19 patients, Dothan Eagle reported Aug. 24.

Flowers Hospital set up a clinic in Surgery Center South to provide the therapy to recently diagnosed patients and ease strain on hospital capacity.

The hospital has treated more than 1,300 patients with the therapy, which is becoming an integral part of hospitals' efforts to treat COVID-19 patients.