9 physician specialties named the most stressful jobs in the country 

Urology was named the most stressful job in the country, according to a report from the Labor Department's Occupational Network.
The list was crafted based on stress tolerance, and how important "accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations" was to the job, according to the network.
Here are the other physician specialties that made the list:
- OB-GYN
- Oral and maxillofacial surgeons
- Neurologists
- Physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians
- Family medicine physicians
- Ophthalmologists, except pediatrics
- Podiatrists
- Pathologists