ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

9 physician specialties named the most stressful jobs in the country 

Patsy Newitt -  

Urology was named the most stressful job in the country, according to a report from the Labor Department's Occupational Network. 

The list was crafted based on stress tolerance, and how important "accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations" was to the job, according to the network. 

Here are the other physician specialties that made the list:

  1. OB-GYN
  2. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons
  3. Neurologists
  4. Physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians
  5. Family medicine physicians
  6. Ophthalmologists, except pediatrics
  7. Podiatrists
  8. Pathologists

