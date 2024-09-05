9 major hospital, health system layoffs in 2024

Here are nine notable layoffs that have taken place at U.S. hospitals and health systems so far this year:

1. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago laid off a "very small" number of employees after a comprehensive budget review.

2. A June presentation at a Public Finance and Audit Committee meeting provided details about Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University's proposed budget for fiscal year 2025, including its plans to lay off at least 500 employees as part of ongoing strategic alignment work.

3. Oracle Health laid off 124 individuals who were conducting health information technology operations for Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth.

4. Dallas-based Steward Health Care's closure plans for Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, both in Warren, Ohio, will result in 944 employees being laid off, according to WARN notices filed Aug. 21 and Aug. 22. The health system also shared plans to lay off a total of 1,243 employees due to the closure of two of its Massachusetts hospitals.

5. Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital is laying off approximately 1,000 employees, including front-line healthcare workers and those in leadership positions.

6. Washington, D.C.-based George Washington University Hospital, part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, laid off "less than 3%" of its employees due to the restructuring in an effort to reduce cost and increase operational efficiency.

7. Oakland-based Kaiser Foundation Hospitals shared details of its plans to lay off 76 employees in California, primarily in IT and marketing, in regulatory documents filed with the state May 1.

8. Pittsburgh-based UPMC announced earlier this year that it would lay off more than 1% of its 100,000 workforce — approximately 1,000 employees — due to ongoing post-pandemic challenges.

9. Stanislaus Surgical Hospital in Modesto, Calif., laid off 191 employees in April.