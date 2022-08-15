9 leading indicators of an economic recession

With rising inflation rates and gas prices, several ASC leaders and business owners are watching for signs of an impending recession.

ASC leaders felt effects of the 2008 recession, from massive job losses to unrecoverable investments.

Now, leaders are bracing themselves for the possibility of another recession after an inflation rate of 8.5 percent in July.

CNN Business and Fiat Wealth Management have highlighted warning signs that ASC leaders and business owners can monitor.

Nine warning signs of a recession:

1. The price of copper falling

2. A drop in private sector output

3. Lows in consumer sentiment

4. A decrease in gas prices

5. A slump the number of Americans buying homes and declining home values

6. Rising interest rates

7. Rising unemployment rates

8. Political instability, including high geopolitical risk with U.S., Russia tensions

9. Stock market volatility