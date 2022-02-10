9 hospitals mandating boosters for employees & more COVID-19 updates

Eight COVID-19 updates from the last two weeks:

1. The number of hospitals and health systems requiring COVID-19 booster shots for employees is growing as the pandemic continues in the U.S. Here are nine hospitals and health systems mandating boosters for employees.

2. Omicron has shaken providers and citizens worldwide with its emergence, prolific spread and high number of breakthrough cases. Individuals infected with the variant have reported a wide range of symptoms, from nothing to seemingly every common cold symptom in the book. Here's a clinical timeline of omicron symptoms.

3. COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased 18 percent over the last two weeks nationwide, but at least one state still reported an all-time high pandemic hospitalization record this week. On Jan. 28, Utah reported a record-high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, 854 patients, up from 843 hospitalizations Jan. 27.

4. Omicron appears to be tied to one symptom that wasn't as frequently reported with past coronavirus variants — back pain.

5. Sixteen state attorneys general asked a federal judge Feb. 4 to block the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

6. COVID-19's effect on complications among stroke patients and on stroke risk has been the focus of three recent studies. Here are three new findings.

7. The World Health Organization's COVID-19 technical lead dismissed theories that the next potential COVID-19 variant will be milder than earlier strains and explained why it will likely be more contagious than omicron.

8. The Biden administration will be using new strategies to improve COVID-19 hospitalization reporting, employing a task force of scientists and data specialists at HHS and the CDC to work with hospitals nationwide.