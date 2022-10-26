89 SCA Health ASCs named America's best 

Eighty-nine SCA Health ASCs made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers," which ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.

The ranking, created through a partnership with global research firm Statista, includes ASCs in the 25 states with the most facilities, according to CMS data, by individual state and groups facilities in the remaining states into four regions: Northeast, Midwest, West and South. The rankings are based on recommendations by medical professionals and an analysis of the ASCs' performance data. Click here to read the full methodology.

Here are the SCA Health centers that made the list, organized by state:

California:

UCSD Center for Surgery of Encinitas Surgical Center of San Diego University Ambulatory Surgery Center (San Diego) La Veta Surgical Center (Orange) Outpatient Surgery Center of La Jolla Inland Surgery Center (Redlands) San Diego Endoscopy Center Grossmont Surgery Center (La Mesa) MemorialCare Surgical Center at Orange Coast (Fountain Valley) Glenwood Surgery Center (Riverside) Barranca Surgery Center (Irvine) North Coast Surgery Center (Oceanside) MemorialCare Surgical Center Laguna Woods (Laguna Hills) MemorialCare Outpatient Surgical Center-Long Beach Channel Islands Surgicenter (Oxnard) Golden Triangle Surgicenter (Murietta)

Colorado

Denver Surgery Center Peak One Surgery Center (Frisco) Mile High SurgiCenter (Greenwood Village) Surgical Center of the Rockies (Colorado Springs) Castle Rock SurgiCenter

Connecticut

Bloomfield Ambulatory Surgery Center Surgery Center Of Fairfield County (Trumbull) River Valley Ambulatory Surgical Center in Norwich SSC Surgical Center of Connecticut (Bridgeport)

Delaware

Limestone Ambulatory Surgery Center (Wilmington)

Florida

Boca Raton Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center Sand Lake Surgery Center (Orlando) Orlando Center for Outpatient Surgery Advent Health Surgery Center Maitland Melbourne Surgery Center West Coast Endoscopy Center (Clearwater) Alliance Surgical Center (Lake Mary) Citrus Surgery Center (Lecanto)

Georgia

Perimeter Surgery Center (Atlanta) Gainesville Surgery Center Chatham Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Savannah)

Illinois

Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery (Mokena) Golf Surgical Center (Des Plaines) Tinley Woods Surgery Center (Tinley Park) Naperville Surgical Centre Hawthorn Surgery Center (Vernon Hills)

Maryland

Massachusetts Avenue Surgery Center (Bethesda)

Minnesota:

St. Cloud Surgical Center WestHealth Surgery Center (Plymouth) Maplewood Surgery Center Ridges Surgery Center (Minnetonka)

Missouri:

South County Surgical Center (St. Louis)

New Jersey

Surgical Center of South Jersey (Mount Laurel) Raritan Valley Surgery Center (Somerset) Surgicare of Central Jersey (Watchung) Seashore Surgical Institute (Brick) Emmaus Surgical Center (Hackettstown) University SurgiCenter (East Brunswick)

North Carolina

Charlotte Surgery Center-Museum Campus Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Raleigh) Surgical Center of Greensboro Greensboro Specialty Surgical Center The Eye Surgery Centers of the Carolinas (Southern Pines)

Ohio

Dublin Surgery Center

Oregon:

Grants Pass Surgery Center Oregon Outpatient Surgery Center (Tigard) Northbank Surgical Center (Salem) McKenzie Surgery Center (Eugene)

Pennsylvania

Huntingdon Valley Surgery Center Pocono Ambulatory Surgery Center (Stroudsburg) Grandview Surgery Center (Camp Hill)

South Carolina

Charleston Surgery Center (Summerville) The Surgery Center at Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery (Columbia) Outpatient Surgery Center of Hilton Head Spartanburg Surgery Center

Texas