88% of providers have used temporary physicians in last year: 3 stats 

Eighty-eight percent of healthcare facilities used temporary physicians or other temporary providers in the last year, according to AMN Healthcare's "2022 Survey of Locum Tenens."

AMN Healthcare surveyed 202 healthcare facility executives/managers in February and March 2022.

Here are three more stats:

1. From 2012 to 2022, the number of healthcare providers who used locum tenens physicians jumped 15 percent,

2. Seventy percent of surveyed providers said they use locum tenens providers to maintain services while they fill openings with permanent staff.

3. Anesthesia providers were the most utilized type of locum tenens professionals — 28 percent said their facilities had used locum tenens anesthesia providers in the last year.