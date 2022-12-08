8 things ASC leaders need to know this flu season

Here are eight updates on this year's flu season for ASC leaders to know that Becker's has reported since Nov. 29:
- So far this season, the CDC estimates there have been at least 8.9 million flu illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths.
- The majority of influenza cases detected this season have been H3N2, an influenza A variant associated with more severe illness. Early data indicates this year's flu shots are a good match to the circulating strains.
- The seven-day COVID-19 hospitalization average was 4,425 for the week ending Dec. 3, a 17.4 percent increase from the previous week's average. The agency expects COVID-19 admissions to continue to rise over the next four weeks and expects the number of COVID-19 admissions to hit 1,600 to 11,000 each day by Dec. 23.
- The national shortage of oseltamivir, the generic of common flu drug Tamiflu, has seen a slight reprieve despite flu hospitalizations hiking and Tamiflu demand spiking weeks earlier than normal. As of Dec. 2, 10 oseltamivir products from five drugmakers were in short supply, The back-ordered and allocated products include three from Amneal Pharmaceuticals, three from Camber Pharmaceuticals, two from Macleods Pharma, one from Zydus Lifesciences and one from Teva Pharmaceuticals.
- Nebraska is reporting the highest percentage of influenzalike illness of all U.S. states, while New Hampshire is reporting the lowest. Nationwide, 7.5 percent of outpatient visits to a healthcare provider in the week ending Nov. 26 were for flu or other respiratory illnesses.
- As of Dec. 2, the overall cumulative hospitalization rate for flu patients was 16.6 per 100,000 — that week's highest number since the corresponding week in 2010-11.
- The FDA revoked the emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly's $2,100-per-vial COVID-19 drug Nov. 30 because two COVID-19 variants, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, lowered the treatment's efficacy by more than 672-fold. The drug, bebtelovimab, was the only monoclonal COVID-19 antibody treatment to be authorized.
- Researchers at Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine are developing a universal flu vaccine using mRNA-based technology, and human clinical trials for the 20-subtype candidate are in the works. The universal vaccine candidate would not be for immunizing or completely preventing flu, but instead prompt a memory immune response for new pandemic viral strains.