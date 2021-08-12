8+ states mandating vaccines for healthcare workers, state employees

Health systems and hospitals nationwide are requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but some states have set their own mandates.

Here are the states mandating COVID-19 vaccination for either healthcare workers or state employees:

California:

The California Department of Public Health issued an order Aug. 5 requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated by Sept. 30.

Illinois:

Illinois is requiring state workers in high-contact settings to get vaccinated by Oct. 4.

Minnesota:

Minnesota is mandating COVID-19 vaccines or testing for state employees, Axios reported Aug. 12.

New Jersey:

New Jersey is requiring employers in healthcare and high-risk congregate settings to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing for workers, the National Law Review reported Aug. 9. =

New York:

Patient-facing healthcare workers at state-run hospitals in New York must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Labor Day.

Oregon:

Gov. Kate Brown said Aug. 10 she would mandate vaccinations for all state employees, Willamette Week reported.

Pennsylvania:

Pennsylvania will require employees who work in state-run health facilities to get vaccinated, according to an Aug. 10 news release.

Washington:

Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation Aug. 9 requiring most Washington state employees, contractors and all healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.