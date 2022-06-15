8 recent studies for ASC leaders

Here are eight studies for ASC leaders that Becker's has reported on since the beginning of May.

1. A study published June 5 in the New England Journal of Medicine reported that every rectal cancer patient treated as part of the study emerged cancer-free and without clinically significant complications, a result hailed as historic by a study co-author.

2. After outpatient surgery, adults treated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs self-reported lower pain scores and fewer side effects than those treated with codeine, a study published in Canadian Medical Association Journal reported.

3. Gastric endoscopy patients who use cannabis require higher levels of sedation than non-users, research presented during Digestive Disease Week found.

4. During a pandemic, such as COVID-19, Americans are more likely to pursue surgery if they are vaccinated, the hospital staff is vaccinated, the surgery is urgent, and the surgery is conducted in an outpatient setting, a study published in Vaccine found.

5. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has shown promise in the treatment of patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, according to a study published in Cellular Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

6. New internists are choosing to practice in hospitals over outpatient centers, making the outpatient physician shortage worse, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine May 17.

7. Performing a colonoscopy after a positive fecal immunochemical test can improve patient outcomes, according to a study published in the journal Gut.

8. Women who started endoscopic screenings at age 45 had a 50 percent to 60 percent lower risk of colorectal cancer compared to those who didn't screen at all, according to research published May 5 in JAMA Network Open.